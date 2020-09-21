Michael Pompeo: US urges sides to promptly resume substantive negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

The US strongly urges the sides to promptly resume substantive negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said, Trend reports.

“We also remain committed to helping to find a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and urge the sides to resume substantive negotiations under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs as soon as possible,” Pompeo said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.