Azerbaijan doesn’t need Ukrainian volunteers to settle Karabakh conflict - experts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan has no need to pay volunteers from Ukraine to participate in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - the country absolutely does not need this kind of assistance, says military expert Alexey Arestovich, Trend reports referring to Komsomolskaya Pravda (KP) newspaper in Ukraine.

Military expert Oleg Zhdanov noted that today Azerbaijan does not even use Turkish mercenaries.

He believes that Azerbaijan does not need to attract mercenaries.

"Azerbaijan has created a wonderful army, which is independently capable of solving all issues and which now adheres to the most optimal tactics. Azerbaijan protects its soldiers, moving forward with small steps," the expert said.

The expert also noted that there are always certain people who want to go to war for money.

"Maybe someone is forming a group at their own risk, but it will not be possible to make money on this conflict," he said.

The military expert also added that Azerbaijan fully adheres to international law, which supports its side.

"Only for that reason, Azerbaijan will not use mercenaries in order not to violate military laws. Azerbaijan has already called the war a patriotic, liberation war, and the country will not spoil its image on the world stage," Zhdanov said.

"I have not heard anything about this," said the head of the OUN Volunteer Movement Nikolai Kokhanovsky answering the question of KP in Ukraine. "If it were true, I would be the first to know about it. But we ourselves have a war now. Why would we go anywhere else?"

It is interesting that in 2020 this is the second wave of rumors about the transfer of Ukrainians to Nagorno-Karabakh. The first one rose after the summer aggravation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

On July 28, Deputy Foreign Minister Vasyl Bodnar denied any recruitment of Ukrainians during a meeting with Armenian Ambassador Tigran Seiranyan.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.