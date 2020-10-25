Weapon emplacements of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed, says Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25

Trend:

Units of the Azerbaijani army maintain their advantage in battles on different fronts withArmenian Armed Forces, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroyed Armenian 2 artillery pieces, 2 BM-21 Grad, 1 command and staff vehicle, 1 command control point, 2 trucks, 1 tank and several firing points during the successful fighting on October 25, says the ministry.