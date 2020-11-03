Armenian side's rhetoric towards Russia begins to irritate - Russian media outlet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.3

Trend:

Impudence has several types - incredible, boundless and off-scale, and recently a new, previously unknown type has been discovered, which is Armenian impudence, an article published on Russia’s Mishen24.ru media outlet said, Trend reports.

According to the article, the Armenian impudence was displayed in Yerevan's demand for Russia to use its troops via the Collective Security Treaty Organization, although it’s clear to everyone that the military operations aren’t being conducted on the territory of Armenia, which is fully fighting on the officially recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

“The Russian Foreign Ministry once again politely refused Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan, but everyone understands that this won’t be the last request,” the article noted. “The rhetoric of the Armenian side, which is increasingly using words like ‘duty’ and ‘obligation’ in relation to Russia, to put it mildly, is beginning to irritate. The propaganda actions of Armenians are also annoying - not even fiery appeals of politicians and celebrities in the media, but local ones.”

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Despite the fact that so far the parties have reached an agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire three times, Armenia continues to violate this agreement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.