Pashinyan's schizophrinic statements that "Karabakh is Armenia" doom his people to complete failure

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's schizophrenic statements that "Karabakh is Armenia" doomed his people to a complete fiasco, the Chairman of the National Congress of Azerbaijanis of Georgia Ali Babayev told Trend.

"This war was provoked by Armenia itself, namely, Pashinyan. The coming to power of Pashinyan, I would not even call him a politician, soon an agent of Soros further aggravated the negotiation process. I even doubt that he fully realized the current situation for himself. Such leadership will always lead its people to disaster. Pashinyan is not a man of his word, this is evidenced by his violation of the ceasefire regime immediately after signing it," Babayev notes.

According to Babayev, in addition to defeat on the battlefield, today Armenia is experiencing a deep economic crisis, the number of coronavirus cases is growing.

"Pashinyan does not have the foresight and consciously leads his people into the abyss. His coming to power is the very fact of genocide for the Armenian people. Today, Armenia is experiencing a strong political crisis, there is no unity in the parties. Now Armenian refugees will be added to the troubles," Babayev said.

According to him, Azerbaijan has accomplished in 44 days what neither the OSCE Minsk Group nor the resolutions of the UN General Assembly could implement in 30 years.

"The Azerbaijanis of Georgia were very happy when the leaders of the three countries signed an agreement to end the war. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev rewrote the whole history. It is surprising that the international community has deliberately turned a blind eye to such vandalism of Armenians," Babayev said.

The world's largest powers have not been able to accomplish what Azerbaijan did alone, the expert added.

