Armenian media spreads video 'Smerch' missile strikes on Azerbaijani settlements (VIDEO)

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 November 2020 12:46 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

Armenian media outlets have disseminated a video about the strikes by the ‘Smerch’ missiles inflicted by the Armenian troops on the settlements of Azerbaijan during the recent war in Karabakh, Trend reports.

As a result of these missile strikes, 94 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 414 injured.

Moreover, 512 civilian facilities, 120 apartment buildings and 3,410 private houses became unsuitable.

Tags:
