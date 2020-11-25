Azerbaijani Armed Forces units enter Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has spread new video footage of the entry of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces into the Kalbajar district, Trend reports citing the ministry.
According to a trilateral statement signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia, units of the Azerbaijani army entered the Kalbajar district on November 25.
To ensure the movement of the units of the Azerbaijani army in this direction, engineering work has been completed, mine clearance is being carried out, and difficult mountain roads are being prepared along the route of the troops' movement.
