Azerbaijan shows new footage of Azerbaijani army units entering Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

According to a trilateral statement signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia, units of the Azerbaijani army entered the Kalbajar district on November 25, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The video footage of Azerbaijani Armed Forces units entering the Kalbajar district from the Dashkasan direction.