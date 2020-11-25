Azerbaijan shows new footage of Azerbaijani army units entering Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25
Trend:
According to a trilateral statement signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia, units of the Azerbaijani army entered the Kalbajar district on November 25, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The video footage of Azerbaijani Armed Forces units entering the Kalbajar district from the Dashkasan direction.
Latest
During Karabakh hostilities, Turkey responded to political pressure exerted on Azerbaijan - ambassador
Return of Kalbajar region to Azerbaijan has not only important political but also economic significance - Georgian expert
Azerbaijani soldiers created conditions for Armenian population to leave village in Aghdam - president
When Pashinyan put forward seven conditions to us, I said: I have only one condition: get out of our land - President Aliyev
Preliminary instructions have already been given for restoration of railway to Nakhchivan - President Aliyev
Armenian “historians” and fraudsters Armenianized ancient Albanian churches - President of Azerbaijan
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Finance to provide Uzbek banks with funds for family entrepreneurship dev’t
If Heydar Aliyev had not come to power in 1993, Azerbaijan would have lost its statehood in general - president
President Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on occasion of Kalbajar's liberation from occupation