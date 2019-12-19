Eleven students of Baku Higher Oil School selected for international master's programme

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

The winners of the project “Master’s programme on conveying technological knowledge to students studying in the oil, gas and petrochemical fields”, implemented in the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Italian oil and gas company TechnipFMC, have been announced.

The Memorandum of Cooperation provides for holding of events on improving knowledge and skills of the students who study in the field of oil and gas under the master’s programme, as well as implementation of joint projects in the fields of science, technology and education.

The Winners’ Announcement Ceremony was attended by representatives of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, TechnipFMC, Baku Higher Oil School, the Italian Embassy, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University and other organizations.

At the event, Director of the International Relations Department of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Soltan Mammadov spoke about the purpose of the training programme. He noted that this programme is one of the significant projects aiming to contribute to the education, environment and technology sector of the country, conveying technological and industrial innovations to Azerbaijani students and professionals, improving their knowledge and skills.

At the initial stage of the three-stage project, 50 students from Azerbaijan took part in the courses, 25 of whom were fourth-year students of Baku Higher Oil School majoring in Petroleum & Chemical Engineering. At the first stage, trainings were conducted on five modules for 6 weeks. At the end of the trainings, 15 students were selected for the master's programme. 11 of them are students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), and the remaining 4 are students of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University. The winning students will study at further education courses in France, Italy and Norway for 2 months.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, set a goal to develop the education sector to a level that meets the requirements of a globalized world and to form the material, technical and intellectual base for the implementation of the national model of education. The rector expressed gratitude to the leaderships of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Technip FMC for the trust placed in the youth and BHOS students. He noted that such projects are of great importance in terms of improving the knowledge and skills of young people. E. Gasimov advised the students who were selected for the master’s programme to honorably represent Azerbaijan abroad.

Then, the representative of TechnipFMC and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari spoke at the event. They emphasized the importance of the master's programme and noted the high intellectual potential of the selected students.

Within the event, a presentation of the winning projects of the students who had been selected for Baku Higher Oil School’s master programme was held. The project aimed at protecting the environment, provided for the development of bioplastic products.

At the end of the event, the participants who had successfully completed the respective stage of the program were awarded certificates.

