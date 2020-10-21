"Together we are POWER": ENGINET supports injured children in Ganja city (FOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

Trend:

The Armenian Armed Forces continue to commit attacks against the peaceful civilian population of Azerbaijan using with the use of various heavy artillery weapons and missiles. In this regard, the BIRLink brand, owned by the telecommunications company ENGİNET, under the slogan “Together we are POWER”, provided support to families suffered from the launched missile attack by the Armenian Armed Forces in Ganja city on October 11. Thus, the company provided more than 15 wounded children with toys, warm clothes, shoes, school supplies and textbooks.

ENGİNET highly values ​​the enthusiasm and unity of our people and Azerbaijanis around the world and believes that such an atmosphere of solidarity will support our National Army. Victory is ours!