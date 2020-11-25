Personnel changes at AccessBank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

AccessBank officially announces about changes in its Management Board. Mr. Anar Hasanov, Chief Executive Officer, will leave AccessBank at the end of December 2020. Mr. Hasanov was among the first employees of the bank back in 2002 and has been appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2018. After Mr. Hasanov leaves, CEO responsibilities will be assigned to Ms. Evgenia Gashikulina until a new CEO will be recruited and approved by the bank’s international shareholders and CBAR.

Mr. Oleg Ivaniychuk, Chairman of AccessBank’s Supervisory Board commented: "Anar has been working in the bank for 18 years and has successfully led it towards the achievement of its strategic objectives. He decided that now it is the right moment for him to take up a new challenge in another bank. I do respect his decision and wish him all the best. On behalf of the Bank’s Supervisory Board I would like to thank Anar for his hard work and dedication. I am confident that his new employer and team will benefit a lot from Anar’s experience, managerial skills and dedication. AccessBank is known for supporting the Azerbaijani banking sector with high-level professionals and nowadays many former employees of AccessBank play important role in different financial organizations.

Our team is the key asset of the bank. We are proud of our team and will further support and develop it in order to provide excellent service to our customers. AccessBank will continue playing its important role in the financial sector and economy, being a reliable partner for Micro and SME customers as well as for private households in Azerbaijan. I am excited to be part of this team."