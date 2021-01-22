Nar offers special discounts for Karabagh war veterans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Trend:

Nar is pleased to introduce special discounts for our heroes who took part in the battles for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. To benefit from the offer, all you need to do is to visit any Nar service center and persent relevant documenting starting from January 21. Additional information is available on the mobile operator's website at nar.az.

It should be noted that, Nar realized a range of social projects and supported people living in the frontline during the military operations for the liberation of our lands. We will always be grateful to all the participants of the war who bravely fought for the freedom of our lands! #SalamQarabağ