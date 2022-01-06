Several buses collide in Baku (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6

By Farid Zokhrabov – Trend:

Three buses collided in Baku, according to a statement of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Trend reports.

The hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received the information related to the accident, which involved several vehicles, at around 6 AM Baku time (GMT+4) on January, 6.

Special Risk Rescue Service forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations immediately arrived to the scene.

As a result of the collision, driver of one of the buses, Ravan Mammadov got stuck in the seat. He was rescued by the arrived rescue service officials with using special equipment.