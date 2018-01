Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on financial support for a number of events held by the Caucasus Muslims Office.

In order to provide financial support for additional events to be held in 2018 during the Year of Islamic Solidarity, four million manats will be allocated to the Caucasus Muslims Office from the Presidential Reserve Fund.

