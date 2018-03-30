First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening ceremony of Creative Center named after Magsud Ibrahimbayov in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

The opening ceremony of the Creative Center named after Magsud Ibrahimbayov has been held in Icheri Sheher, Baku.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the conditions created in the building of the Center.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, Magsud Ibrahimbayov’s wife Anna Ibrahimbayova, first Deputy Director General of Russia’s TASS news agency Mikhail Gusman and rector of Baku Musical Academy Farhad Badalbayli made speeches at the ceremony.

