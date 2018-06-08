Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers holds expanded meeting

8 June 2018 19:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov held an expanded meeting on the issues envisaged in the “Working Plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan for 2018”, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement.

The agenda of the meeting included the commitments arising from the Paris Agreement on the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the tasks assigned to the relevant state agencies on fulfillment of these commitments, the new draft "Law of Azerbaijan on the State Registry of Real Estate” and proposals for promotion and support of the manufacture of competitive import substituting products.

After the reports of heads of relevant agencies on the issues of the agenda were heard, a wide exchange of views took place on each of the three topics.

Then, the appropriate resolutions on the issues of the agenda were adopted.

Summing up the meeting, Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov instructed the relevant agencies of the Cabinet of Ministers on implementing the tasks.

