Azerbaijani elected to Turkish parliament

Shamil Ayrim, an Azerbaijani by origin, won in the early parliamentary election held June 24 in Turkey, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan said in a statement.

Ayrim will represent Istanbul in the parliament.

The Head of the State Committee Fuad Muradov congratulated Shamil Ayrim and discussed with him the opportunities for cooperation.

The Turkish MP noted that his country always wants to see Azerbaijan and Turkey strong.

"In my future activities, I will support the development of relations between our countries, and we will also continue to cooperate with the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, and will pay attention to the problems of Azerbaijanis in Turkey. Of course, our biggest dream and goal is the liberation of Karabakh, and I am ready to make every effort in this direction," Ayrim said.

Shamil Ayrim added that during his first visit to Azerbaijan as an MP he will meet with Fuad Muradov.

