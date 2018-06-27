Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to Tax Code on increasing tax on cigarettes

27 June 2018 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the application of the “Law on Amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan” dated July 12, 2018.

In line with the changes to Article 190 of the Code (List of Excisable Goods and Tax Rates), a tax of 12 manats will be levied for every 1,000 cigarettes produced in Azerbaijan. Previously, this tax amounted to 4 manats.

In accordance with another amendment, a tax of 20 manats will be levied for every 1,000 cigars and cigarillos produced in Azerbaijan. Earlier, this tax amounted to 10 manats.

