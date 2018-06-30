Minister: If Karabakh conflict not solved in nearest future, Armenia will face Azerbaijani Army's power (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

If the Azerbaijan-Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict does not find its fair solution in the nearest future, the enemy will feel the power of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, said at a meeting June 30.

Commanders of the units stationed in the front-line zone and other responsible officers were involved through video communication in the meeting held with participation of deputy defense ministers, commanders of troops, heads of main departments, divisions and services of the Defense Ministry, as well as the general commanding officers.

The minister of defense, once again congratulating the servicemen on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces, highly appreciated the training of personnel, as well as military equipment and personnel of the air assets participating in the military parade. The minister brought to the attention of the meeting participants the appreciation expressed by the high-ranking military delegations, who arrived in Azerbaijan from various countries to participate in the celebrations, in respect to the organization of the anniversary celebrations, in particular the military parade.

Stressing the attention and care provided by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Armed Forces, the minister noted that the festive events held at a high level once again demonstrated the military power of the country and the combat capability of the Azerbaijani Army to the whole world.

Referring to the current situation at the frontline, the minister of defense stressed the importance of special attention paid to improving the combat readiness, discipline of personnel, and their vigilance during execution of combat duty.

The defense minister pointed to the comments voiced by the Commander-in-Chief in his speeches that Azerbaijan will no longer reconcile to the occupation of its lands, and said the delay in the resolution of the conflict is leading to its resumption on a wider scale.

"The conflict should find its fair solution under the norms and principles of international law as soon as possible. Otherwise, the enemy will feel the will and patriotism of the Azerbaijani people, as well as the strength of weapons of our Army," he added.

Touching upon the exercises to be held in the frontline zone from July 2 to July 6, the minister of defense gave instructions to the relevant officials. The minister noted that the main focus during the exercises should be on the use of troops and implementation of combat missions according to various scenarios for the liberation of the occupied territories, including the practical use of the most modern weapons and military equipment designed to destroy the entire military infrastructure of the enemy.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news