UN ready to assist Azerbaijan in achieving SDGs

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The UN is ready to assist Azerbaijan in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai said.

He was speaking July 2 at a conference on the nationalization and prioritization of SDGs in Azerbaijan.

He said that the UN highly estimates Azerbaijan’s efforts in achieving the SDGs.

He noted that in order to achieve the SDGs, state structures should work together with private sector and civil society.

He added that national mechanisms should be further developed to inform about the SDGs, even greater work should be done with women and socially unprotected groups of the population.

The purpose of the conference organized by the UN Office in Azerbaijan and the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development is to prioritize the goals and indicators of sustainable development and support Azerbaijan’s efforts to harmonize them with local conditions.

The conference will contribute to the preparation of a national voluntary report to the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in 2019.

