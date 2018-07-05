Armenian Foreign Ministry makes statements resembling Sargsyan’s era, Baku says

5 July 2018 20:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

The Armenian Foreign Ministry makes statements resembling the era of the country’s former President Serzh Sargsyan, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said in his article published in EURACTIV journal July 5.

"Unfortunately, the recent statements of the Armenian Foreign Ministry do not demonstrate the constructive view on the solution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the development of the region," he said. “In its statements resembling the era of Sargsyan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry only makes unreasonable claims to neighbouring countries without thinking about the future.”

Story still developing

