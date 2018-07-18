Azerbaijan, Italy ink bilateral documents (UPDATE)

18 July 2018 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 12:17)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Following the expanded meeting, a ceremony of signing Azerbaijani-Italian documents has been held in the presence of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella.

Rector of Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction Gulchohra Mammadova and head of the Department of Design of the Polytechnic University of Milan Silvia Piardi signed “The Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction and the Polytechnic University of Milan, Italy”.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov and Vice President for International Development at the Italian State Railways Giovanni Rocca signed “The Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and the Italian State Railways”.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade and Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari signed “The Technical Agreement in the field of veterinary medicine between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Health of the Italian Republic”.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade and Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari signed “The Joint Declaration on cooperation in the field of higher education between the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Education, University and Research of the Italian Republic”.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Spanish company reveals volume of investments in TAP
Oil&Gas 14:29
President Aliyev: Italy can play active role in Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 14:10
Azerbaijan creates company responsible for cotton industry
Economy news 13:50
Azerbaijan, Italy ink bilateral documents
Politics 12:17
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Italy make press statements
Politics 12:17
President of Tajikistan to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 12:00
Latest
Spanish company reveals volume of investments in TAP
Oil&Gas 14:29
Uzbekistan to increase energy export to Afghanistan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:21
Trump made at least 8 reuquest to meet Rouani, iran claims
Politics 14:12
UK PM May to visit Northern Ireland to offer Brexit reassurances
Europe 14:10
President Aliyev: Italy can play active role in Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 14:10
EU to hit Google with 4.3 billion euro fine in Android case
Europe 14:08
Azerbaijan creates company responsible for cotton industry
Economy news 13:50
Turkmengaz state concern to purchase equipment, communications tools
Tenders 13:49
OSCE consulting Turkmen law enforcement officers on ethical standards
Turkmenistan 13:48