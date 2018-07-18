Azerbaijan, Italy ink bilateral documents (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 12:17)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Following the expanded meeting, a ceremony of signing Azerbaijani-Italian documents has been held in the presence of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella.

Rector of Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction Gulchohra Mammadova and head of the Department of Design of the Polytechnic University of Milan Silvia Piardi signed “The Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction and the Polytechnic University of Milan, Italy”.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov and Vice President for International Development at the Italian State Railways Giovanni Rocca signed “The Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and the Italian State Railways”.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade and Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari signed “The Technical Agreement in the field of veterinary medicine between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Health of the Italian Republic”.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade and Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari signed “The Joint Declaration on cooperation in the field of higher education between the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Education, University and Research of the Italian Republic”.

