President Aliyev: Italy, Azerbaijan very close friendly, partner countries

19 July 2018 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

Italy and Azerbaijan are very close friendly and partner countries, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks at the Azerbaijani-Italian business forum July 19 in the Heydar Aliyev Center together with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

“Dear Mr. President, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen,” Ilham Aliyev said. “Once again, dear Mr. President, I cordially welcome you to Azerbaijan. Your visit is very important. During the discussions held during yesterday’s meeting, we once again saw that Italy and Azerbaijan are very close friendly and partner countries.”

Story still developing

