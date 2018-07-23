President Aliyev changes composition of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria joint commission

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on July 23 amending the Order on the Approval of a New Composition of the Joint Commission for Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria from Azerbaijan's Side, dated March 6, 2008.
According to the order, the composition of the commission is as follows:
Co-chairman of the commission
Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan
Members of the commission:
Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Education of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Health of Azerbaijan
Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan
Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan
Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bulgaria
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry was instructed to update the Bulgarian side about the changes.
