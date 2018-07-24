Turkish FM: Azerbaijan took timely measures against Gulen movement

24 July 2018 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Unlike other countries, Azerbaijan took timely measures against the Gulen movement, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is on a visit to Baku, said at a press conference July 24.

“The Gulen movement is trying to penetrate into countries through the schools that it has financed,” he said.

"Some countries were late in this issue and the Gulen movement managed to penetrate into those countries,” Cavusoglu added. “But Azerbaijan took timely measures. Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan in the fight against the Gulen movement."

“Azerbaijan is the first country that was close to Turkey in the fight against that terrorist organization,” he said.

