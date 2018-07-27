Azerbaijan - tolerant country unlike mono-ethnic Armenia, MP says

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan is a tolerant and multicultural country unlike mono-ethnic Armenia, Member of the Political Council of the ruling "Yeni Azerbaijan" Party, Editor-in-Chief of the "Iki sahil" newspaper Vugar Rahimzade told Trend July 26, when commenting on the participation of native of Armenia, Russian singer Zara in the "Zhara-2018" festival that is taking place in Azerbaijan.

"Today, some "interested circles" try to comment on the events taking place in Azerbaijan in a light favorable for them. They try to denigrate the positive image of the country. These elements conduct campaigns for denigration of Azerbaijan and fulfill orders of certain anti-national forces. And the discussions related to the internatinal "Zhara" festival are part of this campaign, he said.

Rahimzade noted that, a campaign related to the participation of Russian singer Zara, allegedly an Armenian, is being conducted on social media. Messages on social network says that her visit to Azerbaijan is unacceptable.

"Different peoples have lived in peace, security and good-neighborliness in our country historically. All citizens of Azerbaijan receive equal attention and attitude regardless of their religion, race, nationality. One of the main directions of the state policy of Azerbaijan is connected with tolerance and multiculturalism. In this context, the discussions that take place on social media in connection with the "Zhara" festival, damage the image of our country as a tolerant state", he noted.

He stressed that it is necessary to use all possible means to convey Azerbaijani realities to the world community.

"We are showing the world that Azerbaijan is a free, democratic and developed state, and we say that everyone can visit our country and see it. It is no coincidence that international events, sports competitions are constantly held in our country, and foreign guests who visit the Land of Fire, see positive changes, development here and can not hide their admiration. In this context, the visit to our country of the singer born in Armenia, a citizen of Russia, an ethnic Yezidi, and the kind words that she will say about our country would only be to our advantage. We show our tolerance and multiculturalism to the whole world this way, unlike mono-ethnic Armenia," Rahimzade said.

He noted that, such discussions [on social media] may also have a negative impact on the negotiation process for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"We rightfully demand the return of our lands being under occupation in exchange for granting autonomy to Nagorno-Karabakh region as a part of Azerbaijan. Armenians will become citizens of Azerbaijan in the future. But if someone harshly criticizes the arrival of the singer, who was born in Armenia, then who will believe us? I think that we should take a broad view to such issues," he said.

The third "Zhara" festival will be held on the coast of the Caspian Sea – at the Sea Breeze resort of the capital of Azerbaijan on July 26-29. Pop stars from Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine, Italy, the USA, Kazakhstan, Moldova and other countries will take part in the festival.

