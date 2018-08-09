Azerbaijan's Security Service, Interior Ministry conduct joint operation

9 August 2018 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

Joint measures have been taken by Azerbaijan's State Security Service and the Astara Police Department at a currently inactive tea factory in the village of Pensar in the Astara District, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry said in a message Aug. 9.

According to the message, 4 machine guns, 1 magazine, 2 knives, 1 gas mask and other ammunition were found and seized during the inspection of the factory's territory.

