Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his official visit to the Russian Federation.

At the Sochi international airport, the head of state was seen off by mayor of Sochi Anatoli Pakhomov, vice-governor of the Krasnodar region Anatoly Voronovsky and deputy chief of the Department of State Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andrey Yakovlev.

