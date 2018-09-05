President Aliyev congratulates King of Eswatini

5 September 2018 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated King of Eswatini Mswati III.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I congratulate you and through you all the people of your country on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Kingdom of Eswatini,” President Aliyev said.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the people of your country peace and prosperity,” Ilham Aliyev said.

