Azerbaijani president, Croatian PM have working dinner (UPDATE)

6 September 2018 20:02 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 18:49)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic have had a working dinner.

The Croatian prime minister welcomed President Aliyev.

The Azerbaijani president signed an honorary guest book at the state residence.

President Aliyev and Prime Minister Plenkovic posed together for photographs.

The development of strategic partnership ties and successful cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, energy and other areas was stressed at the meeting.

The sides emphasized good opportunities for further expansion of economic relations. The prospects for cooperation in agricultural, pharmaceutical, transport and other fields were also discussed.

The successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union was highlighted. Azerbaijan’s role in energy security of Europe, the significance of the Southern Gas Corridor were hailed, and the sides exchanged views over other issues of mutual interest.

Then, the Azerbaijani president and the Croatian prime minister had a joint working dinner.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
‘Armenian PM going to Russia as guilty child'
Armenia 20:38
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to use new export financing method
Economy news 20:29
Azerbaijani president meets speaker of Croatian parliament (PHOTO)
Politics 19:10
Azerbaijani president, Croatian PM have working dinner (PHOTO)
Politics 18:49
Attacks on information systems of Azerbaijani state agencies decrease
ICT 18:29
Turkish president due in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:15
Latest
Turkmen president instructs to increase effectiveness of State Customs Service
Turkmenistan 20:55
‘Armenian PM going to Russia as guilty child'
Armenia 20:38
Inflation rate reaches 6.2% in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 20:34
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to use new export financing method
Economy news 20:29
Uzbekistan intends to modernize national civil aviation
Uzbekistan 19:52
Turkish ministry to buy equipment for aircraft via tender
Tenders 19:46
Azerbaijani president meets speaker of Croatian parliament (PHOTO)
Politics 19:10
TRACECA national secretary talks increasing cargo traffic via Azerbaijan
Economy news 18:58
Azerbaijani president, Croatian PM have working dinner (PHOTO)
Politics 18:49