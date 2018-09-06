Azerbaijani president, Croatian PM have working dinner (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:49)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic have had a working dinner.

The Croatian prime minister welcomed President Aliyev.

The Azerbaijani president signed an honorary guest book at the state residence.

President Aliyev and Prime Minister Plenkovic posed together for photographs.

The development of strategic partnership ties and successful cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, energy and other areas was stressed at the meeting.

The sides emphasized good opportunities for further expansion of economic relations. The prospects for cooperation in agricultural, pharmaceutical, transport and other fields were also discussed.

The successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union was highlighted. Azerbaijan’s role in energy security of Europe, the significance of the Southern Gas Corridor were hailed, and the sides exchanged views over other issues of mutual interest.

Then, the Azerbaijani president and the Croatian prime minister had a joint working dinner.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news