Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order, approving funds for the construction of a new school in the city of Bilasuvar.

Under the presidential order, the Ministry of Education is allocated 2 million manats for the construction of the 1,176-seat school in the city.

