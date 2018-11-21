Chiefs of Turkish, Georgian general staffs visit Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

The members of the delegations led by chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Yashar Guler and Chief of the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces Vladimer Chachibaia, who are in Azerbaijan to participate in the meeting to be held in a trilateral format, have visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message Nov. 21.

The members of the delegations laid wreaths and flowers to the graves of the martyrs and to the Eternal Flame monument erected in memory of Azerbaijani citizens who died in battles for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

