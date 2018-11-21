Chiefs of Turkish, Georgian general staffs visit Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)

21 November 2018 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

The members of the delegations led by chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Yashar Guler and Chief of the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces Vladimer Chachibaia, who are in Azerbaijan to participate in the meeting to be held in a trilateral format, have visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message Nov. 21.

The members of the delegations laid wreaths and flowers to the graves of the martyrs and to the Eternal Flame monument erected in memory of Azerbaijani citizens who died in battles for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani defense minister meets chief of Georgian General Staff
Politics 11:28
Azerbaijani defense minister meeting chiefs of Turkish, Georgian general staffs
Politics 11:08
OECD recognises Georgia as “model country” for supporting SMEs
Georgia 11:03
AzerGold CJSC reveals export value of non-ferrous metals
Economy news 11:00
Coordination Council of American Azerbaijanis established in NY
Politics 10:35
One of SOCAR’s JVs eyes to ink contract with Norwegian Equinor
Oil&Gas 10:00
Latest
Azerbaijani defense minister meets chief of Georgian General Staff
Politics 11:28
Kazakhstan National Bank chairman talks inflation expectations
Finance 11:23
Iran sees 54% increase in phosphate production
Economy news 11:20
Azerbaijani defense minister meeting chiefs of Turkish, Georgian general staffs
Politics 11:08
EU says it supports Iran’s joining WTO
Iran 11:08
US co XpressSAR to buy Israel Aerospace surveillance satellites
Israel 11:08
OECD recognises Georgia as “model country” for supporting SMEs
Georgia 11:03
AzerGold CJSC reveals export value of non-ferrous metals
Economy news 11:00
U.S. diplomat, representatives of Tajik MFA and Prosecutor-General’s Office discuss deadly prison riot
Tajikistan 11:00