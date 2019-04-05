Delegation of Pakistan Naval Academy visits Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

5 April 2019 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

The delegation, consisting of senior officers of the Naval Forces of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia, who are undergoing training at the staff courses of the Naval Academy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on April 5.

During the visit, the delegation headed by Rear Admiral Mushtaq Ahmed visited the naval base and the Military Academy of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, as well as held meetings in the corresponding state agencies and educational institutions.

