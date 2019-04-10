First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends concert of famous pianist Denis Matsuev in Heydar Aliyev Palace (PHOTO)

10 April 2019 09:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

Trend:

A world-renowned virtuoso pianist, People’s Artist of Russia, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Denis Matsuev has performed with a concert program at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the concert.

Denis Matsuev is rightly considered as one of the most prominent pianists of his generation. Matsuev performs with the world's best known orchestras, such as the New York Philharmonic and Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestras, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, Pittsburg Symphony Orchestra, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Munich Philharmonic, and others.

Denis Matsuev regularly appears with the most distinguished conductors on a stage today.

Since his triumph in the 1998 at the 11th International Tchaikovsky Competition, Denis Matsuev has become a virtuoso in the grandest of Russian pianistic tradition and has quickly established himself as one of the most prominent pianists of his generation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Investments in Azerbaijan’s IT sector growing
ICT 09:50
TAP to contribute to more competitive environment in European gas market
Oil&Gas 09:37
Double-digit growth expected in Azerbaijan’s IT sector
ICT 09:28
Greece, Bulgaria agree to work on updated schedule of IGB
Oil&Gas 07:18
Azerbaijan, Russia mull creation of joint test projects in tourism
Tourism 9 April 22:10
Preparation for Formula 1 races in Baku nearing completion
Society 9 April 21:30
Latest
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:50
Investments in Azerbaijan’s IT sector growing
ICT 09:50
Iran self-sufficient in centrifuge production
Nuclear Program 09:45
TAP to contribute to more competitive environment in European gas market
Oil&Gas 09:37
Iran unveils 114 new nuclear achievements
Nuclear Program 09:30
Double-digit growth expected in Azerbaijan’s IT sector
ICT 09:28
Municipal election results in Istanbul may be annulled - Erdogan
Turkey 09:26
Italy’s Eni opens tender in Turkmenistan on non-destructive & destructive testing
Tenders 09:25
Erdogan: Turkey can get S-400 missile systems earlier than planned
Turkey 09:25