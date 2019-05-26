Azerbaijani president congratulates Georgian counterpart

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my cordial congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of Georgia, the Independence Day,” President Aliyev said.

“Relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia stem from the will of our two peoples who have historically lived in an atmosphere of friendship and good neighbourliness,” he said.

“We are satisfied with the high level of interstate relations based on such solid foundations,” the president stressed. “I believe that our cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, and based on mutual trust and support our strategic partnership will continue developing and expanding to the benefit of our nations.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavours, and the friendly people of Georgia peace and prosperity,” he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news