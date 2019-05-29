MEP sets record straight about safety in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

Azerbaijan is a very safe and peaceful country, Member of the European Parliament Nathan Gill said, Trend reports.

He was commenting on the British government’s urging its citizens not to travel to Azerbaijan for security reasons.

Gill noted that when he said that he is going to Azerbaijan, many people were worried about his safety, adding that however, he saw with his own eyes that Azerbaijan is a very safe country.

Azerbaijan is a peace-loving country, and therefore there are many tourists there, he added.

Azerbaijan has created safe conditions for tourists, he said.

On May 28, it was the Republic Day of Azerbaijan, he noted, adding that people were walking along the boulevard and peacefully celebrating the holiday.

Such a picture can be rarely seen in big cities, he said.

In turn, Fuad Akhundov, head of the sector for work with foreign media and NGOs of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, said that this is an integral element of the information war of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

He described the reports that Azerbaijan is supposedly a dangerous country as “ridiculous.”

