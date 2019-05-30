Polish citizen off Azerbaijan's list of undesirable people

30 May 2019 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

Polish citizen Piotr Leoniak has appealed to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry with a request to remove his name from the list of foreigners who illegally visited the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on May 30.

In his letter, Leoniak stressed that he respects Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders, as well as the country’s laws and order.

The Polish citizen stressed that he was unaware about the consequences of the visit and promised not to pay illegal visits to the occupied Azerbaijani territories in future.

Leoniak’s appeal was considered in the prescribed manner and a decision was made to remove his name from the list of undesirable people.

The visit to the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia without notifying the Azerbaijani side is considered illegal, and the names of the individuals who paid such visits are included in the list of undesirable people of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

