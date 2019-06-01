Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends 1st Autism Culture festival (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

The First Autism Culture Festival of children with autism spectrum disorder has been held in Azerbaijan. The event was co-organized by “Happy future of children”, "Together and Healthy" public unions and "Umid var" charity volunteers with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

During the festival autistic children demonstrated their talents in various fields of art by playing pianos and singing, and trying to give the message "We are an integral part of society."

The children with autism also showcased their skills as a model on the podium.

