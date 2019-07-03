Irish archaeologist: UNESCO World Heritage Committee session in Baku one of best

3 July 2019 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee being held in Baku is one of the best in terms of the organization level, Senior Archaeologist of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht of Ireland Edward Bourke told Trend.

“I have participated in many sessions of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee and I can say with confidence that the session being held in Baku is one of the best,” he said.

He also noted that what Azerbaijan is doing is incredible. “Azerbaijan is a small country with a rich history and culture and it holds such large-scale events at the highest level,” he added.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku.

High ranking officials of the UNESCO member countries participate in the session, including prime ministers, vice prime ministers and ministers of culture, environment, tourism as well as heads of international organizations and advisory bodies of UNESCO, permanent representatives to UNESCO of about 70 countries, and specialists in architecture, heritage and environment.

During the Baku session of the Committee, 36 out of 42 proposals for inscribing on the World Heritage List are considered, including six natural, 28 cultural and two mixed (natural and cultural) monuments.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani heat supply operator increases total capital
Finance 13:32
Online cadastral measurement system presented in Azerbaijan
ICT 13:02
Azerenergy’s assets increase
Finance 12:42
Azerbaijani company increasing exports of dairy products
Economy 12:33
Azerbaijani wine producer increases share capital
Economy 11:55
European Union, ABAD and UN Development Program continue to support small and medium-sized businesses in northwest of Azerbaijan
Economy 11:53
Latest
EU launches new project in Georgia
Economy 13:42
Azerbaijani heat supply operator increases total capital
Finance 13:32
U.S. government staff told to treat Huawei as blacklisted
Other News 13:20
Cars manufacturing to be increased in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 13:17
Turkmenistan Airways to purchase UPS via tender
Tenders 13:09
600 tons of ethane sent daily within Phase 19 of Iran’s SPGC to Asaloyeh district
Oil&Gas 13:06
AtaBank OJSC updates deposit terms
Society 13:03
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy LED lighting
Tenders 13:03
Online cadastral measurement system presented in Azerbaijan
ICT 13:02