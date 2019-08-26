MFA: Azerbaijan does not recognize so-called "presidential elections" held in Georgia's Abkhazia region

26 August 2019 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan does not recognize the illegal "presidential elections" held on Aug. 25, 2019, in the Abkhazia region of Georgia, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reaffirms its support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not recognize the so-called “presidential elections” held on Aug. 25, 2019 in the Abkhazia region of Georgia, as well as its results.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry believes it is necessary to continue negotiations for peaceful settlement of Abkhazia issue in compliance with the norms and principles of international law.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia to supply gas to 60 villages by end of 2019 (Exclusive)
Economy 08:19
Georgia plans to build three wind farms
Economy 25 August 12:46
Georgian government helps to pay loans of small hotels
Economy 24 August 16:41
Georgia invests $ 2.5M in Ukrainian economy (Exclusive)
Economy 24 August 16:21
Net financial income of Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation increases
Oil&Gas 24 August 14:19
Georgia to purchase electric buses from Belarus
Economy 24 August 10:50
Latest
Austrian Federal Economic Chamber to organize economic mission to Baku (Exclusive)
Economy 12:05
Azerbaijan’s plan to develop non-oil sector to offer new possibilities for Austrian companies: ministry (Exclusive)
Economy 11:54
Iran's steel products exports decline due to low prices
Business 11:47
Nearly 100 companies move to Netherlands ahead of Brexit - Dutch agency
Europe 11:47
Central Bank of Uzbekistan publishes new exchange rates
Finance 11:37
Tender for reconstruction, beautification work at customs post opens in Turkmenistan
Tenders 11:34
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva introduced new dimension to French-Azerbaijani relations: ambassador
Politics 11:33
What’s situation on Iran’s shared fields?
Business 11:31
Kazakhstan Railways to purchase electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 11:31