12 Azerbaijani citizens deported from Germany

14 November 2019 22:01 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.14

Trend:

Twelve Azerbaijani citizens have been deported from Germany over the past two days, Trend reports citing social networks.

The deported are Afran Mutallimov and Ulviyya Mutallimova (from the city of Geseke), Toghrul Mammadov of Musavat party (from Aachen), Azer Aliyev with his spouse and two children (from Hamm), Imran Davudov, Ulviyya Davudova and their children, 11-year-old Fatima and 9-year-old Binnat (from the province of Bavaria). Also, member of the European Coordination Center of Musavat party Tariyel Rustamov was deported from Gunzenhausen.

They were deported to Azerbaijan by transfer flights from Bayreuth and Dusseldorf airports.

Although they repeatedly appealed the decision of the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees regarding asylum, they were unable to avoid deportation.

