VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva holds bilateral meetings in Moscow (PHOTO)

23 November 2019 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Chairwoman of Azerbaijani Youth Union of Russia (AMOR) Leyla Aliyeva has held bilateral meetings with head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs Alexander Bugayev and the “Young Guard” organization of the “United Russia” Party as a part of her visit to the Russian Federation.

The sides discussed cooperation between the organizations, development of the mutually beneficial relationship, close and active participation of Azerbaijani youth living in Russia in this country`s social, political and cultural life and ensuring their integration into the Russian society.

The meetings also featured discussions on the promotion of innovative ideas and initiatives of talented and socially active youth, support for young businessmen, including their startup projects, as well as joint participation in forums, exhibitions and other public events.

Touching upon the issue of youth employment, the sides exchanged views on the implementation of measures to provide Azerbaijani youth with job in Russia.

The sides also discussed achievements gained in Azerbaijan and Russia in the field of state youth policy.

