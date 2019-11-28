MPs from Azerbaijan's ruling party were recommended to put forward initiative on dissolving parliament (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 15:49)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Trend:

At a meeting of the Political Council of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), MPs representing the party were recommended to put forward the initiative to dissolve the Azerbaijani Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of YAP Ali Ahmadov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

"YAP Political Council at a meeting today discussed issues related to the continuation of reforms in the Azerbaijani Parliament. The concept of reforms carried out by President Ilham Aliyev, his achievements and success are seriously discussed in society. The population feels the effect of these reforms and supports them," Ali Ahmadov said

Ahmadov stressed that the YAP does and will continue to contribute to the implementation of these reforms.

According to the YAP deputy chairman, the ongoing reforms in the country cover different areas of social life.

"Naturally, the main goal of these transformations is development of Azerbaijan, diversification of the country's economy, further strengthening of Azerbaijan's economic power, as well as providing even more accelerated development of social sphere on this base and improving the well-being of citizens," Ali Ahmadov noted.

According to him, 2019 can be considered a period when the reforms carried out by the head of state have become even more dynamic.

"This year, many important reforms have been carried out, and it will continue in the future. Particularly noteworthy are the social packages implemented on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev and in accordance with his orders, which, I believe, were met with satisfaction by citizens," Ali Ahmadov added.

The YAP executive secretary separately noted that Azerbaijan’s population met with satisfaction the personnel reforms of the head of state.

“The transformations that are being carried out in Azerbaijan at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev are of systemic, extensive nature, and they should cover all areas without exception,” the deputy prime minister said.

Ahmadov added that the transformations covered two branches of power - reforms are underway in executive power, as well as in the judicial system.

“However, I would like to emphasize that in order for the concept of reforms to be completely systemic, to fully comply with the overall development of the country, and so that all tasks would be achieved, transformations should be carried out in all three branches,” the deputy prime minister noted. “Thus, party members came to the conclusion that the legislative power shouldn’t remain aloof.”

Ahmadov said that members of the Political Council were unanimous that the parliament needed to be renewed.

“The YAP openly expresses the need for renewing the parliament, its modernization,” the Azerbaijani deputy prime minister added. “I would like to add that the YAP MPs are the majority in the parliament. Based on this need for renewing the Azerbaijani parliament, the party’s Political Council recommended that the corps of MPs appeal to the Azerbaijani president with an initiative to dissolve the parliament.”

