Election campaign in connection with municipal election to begin in Azerbaijan soon

29 November 2019 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The election campaign will begin in Azerbaijan from Nov. 30 within the municipal election scheduled for December 23, Trend reports on Nov. 29.

In accordance with the Calendar Plan of Actions and Measures in Connection with Municipal Election, the election campaign begins 23 days before the election day - November 30, 2019, and ends 24 hours before the vote - at 08:00 (GMT+4) on December 22.

The election campaign is carried out by registered candidates, political parties, blocs of political parties, whose candidates have been registered, as well as authorized representatives.

More than 42,000 people applied for participation in the municipal election. The deadline for submission of the documents necessary for the registration of candidates in municipal election to the district election commissions was on November 22.

