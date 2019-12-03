Azerbaijani, Russian Foreign Ministries sign protocol

3 December 2019 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

A protocol was signed between the Azerbaijani and Russian Foreign Ministries, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

Mammadyarov made the remark at a joint press-conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 3.

"There is a very solid legal basis between the two countries,” the Azerbaijani minister added. “As for the economy, I can say that trade turnover is growing. There is hope that trade turnover will reach $3 billion by the end of the year. Azerbaijan is Russia's main trading partner in the South Caucasus."

“The parties discussed international issues, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the development of events in this situation,” the Azerbaijani minister said.

"The current situation with the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict does not lead anywhere," Mammadyarov said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

