Plenum of Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court to discuss matter related to parliament's dissolution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A meeting of the Plenum of Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court will be held Dec. 4, Trend reports.

The request by Azerbaijani president on the conformity of the parliament’s dissolution with the Constitution will be considered at the meeting.

On Nov. 28, the Political Council of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), which constitutes the majority in the parliament, sent an appeal to the Azerbaijani parliament on its dissolution and holding early elections, and therefore asked to convene a meeting.

In accordance with Part 3 of Article 95 of Azerbaijan’s Constitution, the parliament is authorized to discuss such issues and make decisions.

On Dec. 2, the Azerbaijani parliament submitted the appeal for discussion and adopted a decision “On appeal to Azerbaijani president on calling early parliamentary elections.”

On Dec. 2, the Azerbaijani president sent an inquiry to the Constitutional Court regarding the conformity of the issue of dissolution of the parliament indicated in the appeal of the Azerbaijani parliament “On calling early elections to the Azerbaijani parliament” with the Constitution.

Also on Dec. 2, at a regular meeting of the Chamber of the Constitutional Court, the request by the Azerbaijani president on the conformity of the dissolution of the parliament with the Constitution was considered and a decision was made to submit the request to the Plenum of the Constitutional Court for consideration.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news