Azerbaijani president with first lady view Bakutel 2019 exhibition (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva have viewed Bakutel 2019, the 25th Azerbaijan International Exhibition and Conference on Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies at the Baku Expo Center.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade and Caspian Event Organizers' regional director Edward Strawn informed the president and first lady of the exhibition which marks its 25th anniversary.

The anniversary exhibition brings together 238 companies from 23 countries, including Azerbaijan, China, Finland, Switzerland, Ukraine, and others. With the support of the chambers of commerce and embassies of their countries, national groups of Belarus, Israel, Italy, Iran, UAE, Slovenia, Russia, US, Turkey, France, Croatia and other countries, including their leading IT companies, perform at the exhibition. The number of debutants is 30 percent of the total number of participants. The exhibition offers smart solutions for both business tasks and everyday life.

President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the Innovation Agency's stand. They were informed of the agency’s startup projects.

The president and first lady also familiarized themselves with the innovations presented on the stand of AzInTelecom. AzInTelecom presents “Government Cloud” project, new products and projects on its stand. The company also plans to present new products and projects within the SaaS Year (Software as a Service). As part of the exhibition, the AzInTelecom stand features the latest Azcloud MeetUp workshop on cloud technologies.

A new Postman service is presented on the stand of Azerpost LLC. The mobile application running on Android system is designed to facilitate the work of postmen and control their activities.

Another innovation of Azerpost is e-wallet Postpay. With the mobile application supported by Android-based devices, it is possible to safely and conveniently transfer money to other electronic wallet accounts, bank cards, send money to any person through international money transfer systems, pay for mobile communication, utility bills, customs duties.

The president and first lady sealed the postage stamps.

President Aliyev then gave an interview to “Russia-24” television channel.

The president and first lady then viewed the innovations presented in the Robopark. In more than 20 interactive and entertainment zones feature VR Zone, Game Zone and STEM courses held in Innovation Agency, and small visitors will gain knowledge of robotics, programming and drones.

The president and first lady listened to robots’ conversation and watched their dance to the melody of the Azerbaijani music, while another robot played a piano.

President Aliyev was also informed of the new model of electric car of Baku Taxi LLC.

