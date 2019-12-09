Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed ambassador of Algeria to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

9 December 2019 22:16 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the newly appointed Ambassador of People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Salima Abdelhak to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Congratulating Salima Abdelhak on her appointment as the Ambassador of Algeria to our country, Mammadyarov expressed his hope that she would contribute to further development of relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of developing cooperation in economic, tourism, education, culture and other fields between Azerbaijan and Algeria.

Afterwards, ambassador presented a copy of her credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and stressed that she would spare no efforts to strengthen the ties between the two countries during her diplomatic tenure.

Mammadyarov wished the Ambassador every success in her diplomatic activities.

