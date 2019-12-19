Azerbaijan discloses media outlets involved in free pre-election campaign of candidates for MPs

19 December 2019 21:28 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

Free airtime will be allocated by the Azerbaijani Public Television and Radio Broadcasting company and columns will be allotted for publications in some newspapers, namely, "Azerbaijan", "Xalq Qazeti" and "Bakinskiy rabochiy" in connection with the early parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9, 2020 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The purpose is to conduct pre-election campaign of political parties, blocs the candidates of which have been registered in more than 60 single-member constituencies.

While making a decision on the possibility of allocating paid airtime or columns for publications, these structures, including other television and radio broadcasting organizations and editorial offices must send appropriate notifications to the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission no later than 30 days after the official publication of the decision on the election day.

These structures must also provide information on the grounds, conditions and amount of payment for the allocation of airtime or columns for publication.

