Process of delivering absentee ballots related to municipal elections under completion in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The process of delivering absentee ballots by the relevant precinct election commissions to voters in connection with the upcoming municipal elections is under completion in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Dec. 20.

The process of transmitting ballots by the district election commissions to the precinct election commissions is under completion today.

The municipal elections will be held in Azerbaijan on December 23.

Over 42,000 candidates appealed for participation in the elections.

